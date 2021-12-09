Sports The Ashes, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 2

Marnus Labuschagne scored a valuable 117-ball 74

Australia (343/7) have gained a significant 196-run lead over England in the ongoing first Ashes Test being held in Brisbane. The hosts bowled England out for 147 on Day 1 before rain played spoilsport. On Day 2, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne batted well but England too had their moments. Travis Head (112*) smashed his third Test century to deflate England post tea.

The start An entertaining first session

Australia managed 113/1 in the first session against England. England pacers bowled well early on and put pressure. Marcus Harris was dismissed in the sixth over by Ollie Robinson. From there on, Warner and Labuschagne added 103 runs. Notably, it wasn't all easy with Warner being bowled off a no-ball and some edges not carrying. However, Australia absorbed pressure before getting useful runs.

Warner Warner rides his luck to score 94

Warner went on to score 94 from 176 balls. He smashed 11 fours and two sixes. However, the southpaw rode his luck. Post lunch, he was dropped by Rory Burns, who missed a sitter. Haseeb Hameed too missed out on a run-out chance. But Warner carried on and did well before chipping a slower delivery straight up in the air to mid-off after tea.

Labuschagne Labuschagne impresses for Australia

Labuschagne looked more in control and was in sound touch. He played an aggressive innings, backed with some gorgeous strokes. Labuschagne got alongside Warner and didn't allow Jack Leach to settle at all. However, it was Leach who dismissed Labuschagne after the latter failed to keep his cut shot down. He was dismissed for a gutsy 74, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Wickets England hit back after a century-plus stand

Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Once Leach got Labuschagne, the visitors got back claiming four quick scalps. Australia were reduced to 195/5 after being 166/1. Steve Smith (12) played a loose shot away from the body. Robinson got Warner and Cameron Green off successive deliveries right after tea. Chris Woakes dismissed Alex Carey next.

Bowling Not a complete performance with the ball

England bowled well in patches and Mark Wood was up for it, with some serious pace on offer. Robinson, who has fitted in nicely since his debut, was pick of the England bowlers. Woakes did a reasonable job as well. However, England suffered with their fourth bowling option. Leach was hammered at close to nine per over. Ben Stokes didn't get the desired rhythm.

Head Head stands tall with a valiant knock

Australia were 195/5 before Travis Head took charge. He got to a valiant century, playing aggressively. He brought up his hundred from 86 balls. Head dealt in boundaries as England offered him the cushion. He was part of two vital stands. He attacked both Leach and Stokes to stand tall. His efforts helped Australia get past the 300-run mark