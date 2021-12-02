Sports SA-India Test series could be postponed: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 06:18 pm

As per the original schedule, the tour will commence from December 17

Team India's upcoming Test series in South Africa is set to be postponed by a week. As per a report in the TOI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will write to Cricket South Africa (CSA), discussing the same. The two boards will chalk out an appropriate schedule for the Test series, which will be held under a bio-secure bubble.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

India's impending tour of SA remains in jeopardy as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has been on the rise in the nation. Reportedly, the board is waiting for a go-ahead from the government for the tour. It is understood that the tour will be postponed by a week. There is also a possibility of the teams playing two Tests instead of three.

Schedule India tour of South Africa, 2021/22

The first four-day fixture between SA and India A ended in a draw. Meanwhile, the second game commenced on November 29. The third match will begin on December 6. Besides, the first Test between South Africa and India will commence from December 17. As per the incumbent schedule, the two sides will be engaged in two more Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is.

CSA BCCI likely to honor the agreement

If the third Test gets removed, the BCCI will likely honor the agreement by arranging for a T20I series with SA, next year. Notably, CSA looks up to the India series to maintain its financial health. TOI reported that the BCCI "will take every possible step to safeguard their interests". To recall, India toured SL this year despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Do you know? India have never won a Test series in South Africa

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They have lost six and drawn one series. As of now, India have won only three Test matches in the nation. They have lost 10 and drawn seven matches. India last toured SA in 2017/18.