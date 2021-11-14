COVID-19: India reports 11K+ infections; active cases hit 17-month low

India on Sunday reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.36 lakh, the lowest in 17 months. Active cases now account for just 0.39% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.26%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.90%. It has been under 2% for the last 41 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India's COVID-19 situation has been improving gradually since mid-September. India's positive trend is also reflected in the fact that daily infections have been below 20,000 for nearly a month. Incidentally, most infections are concentrated in Kerala, which contributes over 50% of India's total active cases. However, experts say the number of cases could rise as the recent festive season witnessed greater social mixing.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.44 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,44,37,307 COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,63,530. With 11,376 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,38,37,859. In the past 24 hours, 11,271 new cases and 285 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.01%. It has remained under 2% the last 51 days

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021

States

Kerala continues to contribute majority of cases

Maharashtra reported 999 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,020 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,674 new cases and 6,468 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 245 new cases and 251 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 809 new cases and 934 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 156 new cases and 254 recoveries.

Vaccination

Over 112 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 5 pm on Sunday, India had administered nearly 112.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, nearly 37 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 75.2 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered nearly 26 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5 pm, including over 18.2 lakh second doses, and nearly 7.7 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

No new cases in Andaman & Nicobar

Meanwhile, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands did not record any new cases in the last 24 hours. There are only seven active cases in the union territory now. All patients in South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman & Nicobar are now coronavirus free. The UT has so far tested over 6.12 lakh samples for COVID-19.