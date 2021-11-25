India vs NZ, 1st Test: Visitors stage comeback; Rahane departs

India lost three wickets in the second session

India lost crucial wickets in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Shreyas Iyer capitalized upon the platform set by Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Kyle Jamieson got rid of the former eventually. In a huge blow to NZ, Tim Southee walked off with an injury.

India lost two quick wickets after lunch break

The Indians got derailed right after the lunch break. Jamieson struck in the very first over, dismissing Gill. Gill looked solid in the first session, having completed his fourth Test half-century. He departed for 52 off 93 balls. Thereafter, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100. In the 38th over, Southee gave NZ a crucial breakthrough in the form of Pujara.

Shreyas Iyer has been impressive so far

Debutant Shreyas Iyer joined Rahane in the middle after the departure of Pujara. Iyer played the New Zealand seamers with ease. The duo shared a 39-run stand before skipper Rahane departed. Jamieson was at the helm this time as well. Iyer remained unbeaten along with Ravindra Jadeja as India finished on 154/4 at the stroke of tea.

Southee walked off with some discomfort

The bowling attack of New Zealand took a hit in the second session. Senior pacer Southee walked off after bowling four deliveries in the 46th over. The cause of his discomfort is yet to be known. Meanwhile, Jamieson completed the rest of the over.

A look at the interesting numbers

Jamieson raced to 49 Test wickets after getting rid of Indian skipper Rahane. He could be the fastest to 50 Test scalps (nine matches). As of now, Shane Bond holds this record (12). As per Opta, Southee is just 8.2 overs away from becoming the third NZ bowler with a minimum of 3,000 overs in Test cricket, after Daniel Vettori and Richard Hadlee.