India beat New Zealand in first T20I: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 10:42 pm

The Indian openers added 50 runs for the first wicket

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur. With this win, India have claimed a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put into bat, New Zealand managed 164/6 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill scored 70. In response, India (166/5) got past the line to seal a five-wicket win. Suryakumar Yadav contributed with a 40-ball 62.

IND vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

Daryl Mitchell was dismissed early on as New Zealand were reduced to 1/1. From there on, New Zealand saw Guptill and Mark Chapman (63) add 109 runs. NZ were 150/4 in 17.2 overs when Guptill departed. India then fought back. In response, Team India batted well with openers Rohit and KL Rahul adding 50 runs. Suryakumar stitched a 59-run stand alongside Rohit.

Guptill

Guptill slams his 19th T20I fifty

Guptill scored a 42-ball 70, slamming three fours and four sixes. He had a strike rate of 166.67. The senior opener slammed his 19th T20I fifty. He has raced to 3,217 runs at 32.49. He now has 159 sixes. Chapman hit a 50-ball 63 for NZ. This was his maiden T20I fifty.

H2H record

India level the show against NZ

The two sides have now met 18 times in T20Is, with the two sides level at 9-9. Notably, India won two of these matches through Super Over. India routed the Black Caps 5-0 in the five-match T20I series in NZ last year. Besides, NZ beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Kiwis are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in India.

Information

Ashwin gets to 60 T20I wickets

R Ashwin (2/23) has raced to 60 T20I scalps at 21.31. The off-spinner has become just the third Indian to take 60-plus wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) has 52 T20I wickets now, surpassing Graeme Swann's tally of 51 scalps.

Batters

Notable stats for the Indian batters

Rohit scored a 36-ball 48 for Team India. He smashed five fours and two sixes. He has raced to 3,086 runs at 32.82. In 15 matches against the Kiwis, Rohit has 400 runs at 30.76. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (62) hit his third T20I fifty. KL Rahul (15) is now the third-highest scorer for India in T20Is (1,766). He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan (1,759).

Information

12th fifty-plus stand for Rahul and Rohit

Rahul and Rohit shared their 12th fifty-plus partnership in T20Is. This is now the highest tally by a pair for Team India, surpassing the mark of 11 between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit (11).

Wickets

Boult and Southee register these feats

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2/31) has raced to 61 T20I scalps. He is the fourth NZ bowler now with 60-plus T20I scalps. He has 11 wickets against India in five matches. Tim Southee (1/40) has 108 T20I wickets, surpassing the tally of Lasith Malinga (107). Southee is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.