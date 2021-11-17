India vs NZ, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 06:31 pm

India's T20I captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the first T20I

India and New Zealand will face each other in the first T20I of the three-match series tonight in Jaipur. New Zealand who finished as the runner-up in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, had beaten India in the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, the news from the center is that Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Details

Key details about the match

The first T20I will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The venue here is famous for producing high-scoring matches as it usually offers a flat track. Bowlers have a very little margin for error here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

H2H record

Presenting the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 17 times in T20Is, with New Zealand leading the head-to-head series 9-8. Notably, India won two of these matches through Super Over. India routed the Black Caps 5-0 in the five-match T20I series in NZ last year. Besides, NZ beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Kiws are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in India.

Leadership

Tim Southee is leading in Williamson's absence

NZ's regular skipper Kane Williamson is set to miss the T20I series. Therefore, Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence. India will miss the services of several marquee names in the series, including Virat Kohli. Senior cricketer Rohit has taken over the reigns from the 33-year-old Kohli in T20I cricket.

Playing XI

A look at the playing XI of both sides

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Twitter Post

Venkatesh Iyer makes his India debut

Information

India gives Venkatesh a chance

India have gone in with two pacers and three premier spinners. Also, Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer makes his debut. He made his IPL debut for KKR in the UAE leg and impressed largely. He can bowl gentle medium pace.