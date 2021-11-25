Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Test series: Decoding the key stats

After beating Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is, the Pakistan cricket team will be focusing on the two-match Test series, starting tomorrow in Chattogram. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2021-23. The visitors announced a 12-member squad for the first Test on Thursday. They will look up to skipper Babar Azam for a strong start. Here we decode the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Both teams didn't fare well in the inaugural WTC 2019-21 cycle and the idea will be to come out with a better frame of mindset. Pakistan have a strong team on offer with Bangladesh set to miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan. Pakistan who have a strong record in Tests against Bangladesh, will be aiming to extend the same.

Azhar

Azhar Ali can surpass 500 runs against Bangladesh

Pakistan will be wanting senior batter and former skipper Azhar Ali to come good. Azhar is a prolific Test player and has a good record in Asia. The right-handed batter has racked up 6,641 runs in 89 Tests at 42.57. He can surpass Graham Thorpe (6,744) in terms of career Test runs. Azhar can also get past 500 Test runs against Bangladesh (485).

Babar

Babar could reach a milestone of 2,500 runs

Babar has managed to score 2,362 runs at an average of 42.94. The star player, who scored a match-winning century in his only Test versus Bangladesh, will aim to reach a milestone of 2,500 runs. He is also on the verge of surpassing former Pakistan player Imran Farhat in terms of runs (2,400).

Information

Onus on Mushfiqur to deliver

With Mahmudullah having retired from Tests and Shakib missing out due to an injury, the onus will lie on the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushfiqur can become Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests. He has 4,696 runs at 36.97 and can overtake the injured Tamim Iqbal (4,788).

Information

Bangladesh yet to beat Pakistan in Tests

The two teams have faced each other in 11 Test matches so far. Pakistan have won 10 of these Tests. One match ended in a draw.