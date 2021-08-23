West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Day 3 report
Plenty happened on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan after the second day was washed out. The visitors declared their innings on 302/9 as Fawad Alam slammed a brilliant ton. He remained unbeaten eventually. Thereafter, the WI had a shaky start. They lost three wickets for 39 runs before stumps. Here is the Day 3 report.
How did Day 3 pan out?
Pakistan resumed from their overnight score of 212/4 on Day 3. However, the problem around the bowler's run-up resulted in a break of 90 minutes. After the break, the visitors were reduced to 231/7. However, Alam's timely ton resurrected the Pakistanis and propelled them to 302/9. The WI batted for 18 overs before umpires called stumps. They finished on 39/3.
Fifth Test hundred for Alam
Alam smashed his fifth hundred in Test cricket. He stitched a 166-run partnership with skipper Babar Azam after Pakistan were tottering on 2/3. Although the former retired hurt due to cramps for a brief period, he came back strongly on Day 3. Alam remained unbeaten on 124 off 213 balls. He smashed as many as 17 fours in the innings.
Five tons against five different oppositions
Alam had scored a ton on his Test debut (2009). However, he was dropped by Pakistan after three Tests. He returned to the Test side after 11 years, in 2020. Alam has now scored five tons against five different oppositions (SL, NZ, SA, Zimbabwe, WI).
Fastest to five Test tons
Alam is the fastest to five Test tons among Asian batsmen. He took 22 innings to achieve the feat. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara (24), Sourav Ganguly (25), Sunil Gavaskar (25), and Vijay Hazare (26) follow Alam on this tally.
WATCH: Pakistan players laud Alam
The Pakistan dressing room rises to cheer @iamfawadalam25 on his stellar century 👏👏👏#WIvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/mIGiJpTUOq— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 22, 2021
Jayden Seales was the pick of WI bowlers
Fast bowler Jayden Seales was the pick of WI bowlers, having taken three wickets for 31 runs. His compatriot Kemar Roach also picked up as many wickets (68 runs). Besides, all-rounder Jason Holder accounted for two wickets. Notably, Holder and Roach delivered nine maiden overs each. The likes of Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, and Roston Chase remained wicket-less.