Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 09:16 pm

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe to win the second ODI and seal the three-match series

An all-round performance by Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI. Shakib claimed two wickets before scoring a match-winning 96* to help the visitors chase down a target of 241. Bangladesh sealed a three-wicket win with five balls to spare. Batting first, Zimbabwe managed 240/9 before Bangladesh scored 242/7 to seal a comfortable win. Here's more.

ZIM vs BAN

How did the second ODI pan out?

Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 146/5 at one stage. Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza added a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket. Bangladesh came back strongly and restricted Zimbabwe to 240/9. Shoriful Islam claimed 4/46 to top the show. In response, the visitors kept losing wickets as well as Shakib Al Hasan fought a lone battle.

Zimbabwe

Feats for Zimbabwe batters

Zimbabwe skipper scored a 57-ball 46. The senior batter hit five fours and a six. Taylor has raced to 6,600 runs in ODIs at 35.67. He has also raced to 1,480 runs against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Madhevere registered his third ODI half-century. Also, Sikandar Raza (30) has raced to 2,886 runs at 33.95.

Shakib

Shakib slams 49th ODI fifty

Shakib Al Hasan (2/42) has raced to 276 career ODI scalps at 29.38. The left-arm spinner is the 18th bowler to surpass 275 ODI wickets. Shakib smashed an unbeaten 96, hitting eight fours in a 109-ball knock. He registered his 49th career fifty. Shakib has raced to 6,570 runs at 37.97. He went past Allan Border and Ijaz Ahmed in terms of ODI runs,

Do you know?

Bangladesh win 18th successive ODI win against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have extended their winning run over Zimbabwe, sealing their 18th ODI win in a row. This was also their fifth successive ODI series win.