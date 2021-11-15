Work-from-home ends for TCSers? Employees to return to offices today

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 10:31 am

Tata Consultancy Services has recalled employees to the office on November 15

India is gradually going back to normalcy after nearly two years of adapting to the pandemic. Along with educational institutions and industries, the Information Technology (IT) sector is also gearing up to reopen offices. And now, India's largest IT service provider by revenue, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has asked employees to return to their "deputed location" by Monday (November 15). Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The declining number of COVID-19 cases bolstered by the rising count of fully vaccinated people has IT companies in India rethinking their outlook toward remote work. Some companies are adopting hybrid models where employees report to the office on a rotational basis but none have recalled their entire workforce yet. It will be interesting to see how it works for TCS and its staff.

Progress

TCS will recall employees before implementing its 25/25 model

In a statement to Economic Times, TCS said it will initially recall all its employees to its offices around the country. This will be followed by an implementation of the 25/25 model for the year 2025, it said. The company said the model will be implemented "in a phased and flexible manner" depending on the team leaders and project requirements.

Information

What is TCS's 25/25 model?

Once the 25/25 model is implemented, no more than 25% of TCS employees will need to work from the office at any point in time. Moreover, an employee will not need to spend more than 25% of their time working from the office.

HR lead speaks

Executive VP, HR head Milind Lakkad recalled employees to office

Globally, TCS has over 5.28 lakh employees on its payroll, and presently just 5% of them work from office spaces. The company's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources, Milind Lakkad, decided to call staffers back to the office by Monday. Earlier, he mentioned that 70% of the employees are fully vaccinated and over 95% have received at least one dose.

Related recalls

Wipro, Infosys also call employees back to the office

Meanwhile, NR Narayan Murthy-owned Infosys has also said it will adopt a hybrid model in the coming months. Employees will be able to work three days from the office, and the rest from home. Earlier in September, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji also tweeted that its senior management will return to offices for two days every week starting September 13.