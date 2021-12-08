Sports Decoding Mohamed Salah's impressive numbers this season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 05:12 pm

Mohamed Salah has been in defining form this season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has continued his red-hot form in the 2021-22 season. The versatile player was once again amongst the goals as he helped Liverpool beat AC Milan 2-1 on matchday six of the Champions League. Salah has been in devastating touch, clocking a flurry of goals in both the Premier League and Champions League. We decode his key numbers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Salah has raised the bar in European club football with a string of consistent performances across the last few seasons. He has played a pivotal role for the Reds and the numbers have backed him. The 2021-22 season has already seen Salah break numerous records as he continues to stamp his authority. He is by far Premier League's best player.

Goals Salah has netted 20 goals in all competitions this season

In 21 matches, Salah has already netted 20 goals so far this season. For the fifth successive season, Salah has scored 20-plus goals in a season for Liverpool. Besides scoring 13 in the Premier League, he has also amassed seven in the Champions League. He has taken his tally to 145 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Premier League Salah leads the show in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been sensational in the Premier League this season, scoring 13 goals (highest), besides contributing with the highest number of assists (9). He has the most goal involvement as well (22). Salah has been involved in 29 goals in all competitions which is more than double of any other Premier League player. Salah has the most shots as well (59).

Twitter Post Another new record

Feats Salah achieved these feats versus Milan

With his goal against Milan, Salah became the first player to score 20+ goals in five consecutive seasons for Liverpool across competitions since Ian Rush from 1981-82 to 1986-87. Salah is the first Liverpool player to score seven goals in a single Champions League group stage campaign. The Egyptian international has nine goals in his last seven away appearances in the UCL as well.

Information Salah has raced to 35 UCL goals

Salah now has 35 Champions League goals, matching Edinson Cavani's tally. He has 32 UCL goals for Liverpool.

Do you know? Breaking down some crunch numbers

Salah has recorded 30 shots on target in the Premier League out of his 59 in total. 10 of his 13 goals have come with the left foot. He has created 11 big chances. He has also registered 16 shots in the Champions League.