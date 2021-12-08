Sports Nathan Lyon set to complete 400 Test wickets: Key stats

Nathan Lyon will be the third Australian bowler to take 400 Test wickets

Australia's premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to take his 400th wicket in Test cricket. The 34-year-old is one wicket away from unlocking this significant milestone. Lyon, who is a part of Australia's XI in the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba, returned wicket-less in the first innings. In the second innings, he could become only the third Australian with 400 Test scalps.

Lyon, who made his Test debut in September 2011, has been a vital cog for Australia. He is the most successful Australian off-spinner in the format. Earlier this year, he became the 13th Australian to play 100 Test matches. And now, Lyon is set to become only the second spinner to take 400 Test scalps. He is presently the 17th-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Lyon requires a solitary wicket to become the third Australian with 400 Test wickets. Only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) have reached this landmark from Australia. However, no Australian off-spinner has entered the 400-wicket club in Test cricket so far.

Earlier this year, Lyon featured in his 100th Test match. He became the 13th Australian to achieve this mark. The Australian off-spinner got to the 200-wicket mark at home in Tests. To date, Lyon has taken 200 wickets from 53 home Tests at an average of 33.08. The tally includes eight five-wicket hauls and two hauls of 10 wickets.

Lyon has an impressive record in the Ashes. He has taken 85 wickets from 24 Tests with the best match haul of 9/161. His tally includes two five-fors. Lyon has four Tests to complete 100 wickets against England in Test cricket. As of now, only 12 Australian players have accounted for 100 Test wickets against England. Warne tops the tally with 195 wickets.