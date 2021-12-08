Sports 2nd Test, Pakistan beat Bangladesh: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 04:28 pm

Sajid Khan claimed 12 wickets in the Test match

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the second Test to pocket the two-match series 2-0. It was an inspirational bowling performance by the tourists. Interestingly, rain marred the proceedings with the first innings of the match yet to be completed after lunch on Day 4. Pakistan declared at 300 and then bowled Bangladesh for 87. Following on, Bangladesh (205/10) faltered once again to surrender the clash.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Test match was looking to have been going in only one direction after so much rain. However, credit needs to be given to Pakistan for making something so special about it. They bowled so well, dismissing an awful Bangladesh for 87 and enforcing a follow-on. Bangladesh were in tatters once again before Shakib Al Hasan showed character. However, Pakistan were clinical and strong.

BAN vs PAK How did the Test match pan out?

57 overs were bowled on Day 1 and Pakistan had managed 161/2. The second day produced 6.2 overs and 27 runs. Day 3 had no play at all because of rain. Pakistan showed character after resuming on Day 4 to post 300/4d. In response, Bangladesh were stunned as Sajid Khan grabbed eight scalps. They did show some fight after following on but fell short.

Duo Azhar and Babar attain these numbers

Azhar Ali scored a 144-ball 56 in the first innings, getting to a 34th Test fifty. The veteran batter has raced to 6,721 runs at 42.53. Skipper Babar Azam was amongst the runs, piling up a 126-ball 76. He has raced to 2,461 runs at 43.17. He registered his 19th Test fifty. He also went past Imran Farhat's tally of 2,400 runs.

Fifties Fawad and Rizwan slam fifties

Fawad Alam scored an unbeaten 50 from 96 balls. The southpaw scored his second fifty in Tests, besides racing to 953 runs. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan played a positive knock of 53* from 94 balls. Rizwan struck four fours and a six. He slammed his seventh Test fifty and has 972 runs under his belt. The two shared an unbeaten 103-run stand.

Sajid Sajid Khan slams these records

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed figures worth 8/42 in Bangladesh's first innings. As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Sajid has achieved the best bowling figures by an off-spinner in Test cricket since Muttiah Muralitharan's 9/51 versus Zimbabwe in Kandy in 2002. Sajid now has the fourth-best bowling figures in Pakistan's Test history and the best by any off-spinner.

Information Maiden five-wicket haul for Sajid

Playing his fourth Test, Sajid claimed his maiden five-wicket haul. He took 12 wickets in the Test and has 18 in total. Sajid now has the best bowling figures in Test matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Hasan Hasan Ali joins an elite list

Hasan Ali claimed two wickets to get past 40 wickets in 2021 (41). As per Mazher Arshad, this is just the fourth occasion when two Pakistan fast bowlers have taken 40-plus scalps in a calendar year. The others to have achieved this are Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis (2002), Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (1994), and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (1990).

Shakib 4,000 Test runs for Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan played two fighting knocks for Bangladesh in each innings (33 and 63). He has now become just the third Bangladesh batter to get past 4,000 Test runs (4,029). Mushfiqur Rahim (4,856) and Tamim Iqbal (4,788) are the other two. The southpaw slammed his 26th Test fifty in the second innings.