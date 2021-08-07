Bangladesh seal historic series win over Australia: Key stats

Bangladesh seal first-ever series win over Australia

Bangladesh won their first-ever bilateral series against Australia by beating them in the third T20I. The hosts sealed a 10-run victory to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Australia were restricted to 117/4 after Bangladesh gave them a 128-run target. Notwithstanding, Nathan Ellis impressed with a historic hat-trick on his T20I debut. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh made a sluggish start after electing to bat. They were reduced to 3/2, with Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa disarraying the batting line-up. Mahmudullah (52) turned out to be the lone warrior for Bangladesh as they crawled to 127/9. Australia lost Matthew Wade early on, but Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh kept them afloat. However, the Aussies couldn't score consistently, finishing at 117/4.

Bangladesh's first series victory against Australia

Bangladesh registered their first bilateral series win against Australia in any format. Prior to this series, Australia had won six consecutive international series against Bangladesh, while one was drawn. Notably, the ongoing series is the first between the two sides in the shortest format.

Fifth consecutive series defeat for Australia

Australia have lost as many as five bilateral T20I series played by them over the last 12 months. They lost to England (1-2), India (1-2), New Zealand (2-3), West Indies (1-4), and now Bangladesh (0-3*) during this period. They have won only five out of 19 T20Is since August 2020. Notably, Australia have been devoid of several marquee players of late.

A look at the other records

Australia recorded the lowest unsuccessful chase (117/4) with four or more wickets in hand. The previous-lowest was 158 by WI (vs Pakistan). Australia have now registered eight consecutive defeats while chasing in T20Is. On the other hand, Bangladesh defended their lowest total (men's T20Is). Mustafizur conceded only nine runs in his four, one of the most economical spells by a Bangladesh bowler.

Ellis takes hat-trick on international debut

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis attained a unique feat in the match. He became the first player to claim a hat-trick on debut in men's T20Is. Overall, he is only the third Australian man after Brett Lee (vs Bangladesh, 2007) and Ashton Agar (vs South Africa, 2020) to do so in T20Is. Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan were the victims of Ellis.