ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin and Mayank gain big

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 03:52 pm

R Ashwin was sensational against the Kiwis

Senior Indian spinner R Ashwin consolidated on his second position in the ICC World Test Rankings for Bowlers. Ashwin, who played a key role in the recently concluded Test series win over New Zealand, has also moved up to second among all-rounders. Meanwhile, opening batter Mayank Agarwal gained 30 spots to be placed 11th among batters. Here are further details.

Match-winner Mayank rises to 11th

Mayank got scores of 150 and 62 in the second Test match against New Zealand to help India claim a resounding win. Mayank now has 712 rating points. The top eight places are as it is with David Warner and Quinton de Kock moving one spot up to be placed ninth and 10th respectively. Tom Latham, Rishabh Pant, and Henry Nicholls have dropped down.

Ash gains 43 rating points

Ashwin gained 43 rating points for his performance in the second Test. He now has a total of 883 points and is 67 ahead of Josh Hazlewood. Ash clocked figures worth 4/8 and 4/34 in the second Test. Kiwi pacers Tim Southee and Neil Wagner dropped one place each to be fourth and seventh respectively.

Ajaz Patel thrives after claiming all 10 wickets

Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel had scripted history by claiming all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings. The left-arm spinner, who emulated Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in taking all 10 scalps in an innings, moved 23 slots to be 38th. He finished with 14 wickets in the Test match.

ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders: Ash moves up

In the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders, Ashwin displaced Ben Stokes to go second. Ash now has 360 rating points and is below Jason Holder, who has 382 points. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja dropped two places to be fourth.