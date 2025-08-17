Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns home after historic space mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to India after his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS) . He had been training in the US for the Axiom-4 mission over the past year. Upon his return, he was welcomed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh , Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan at the airport.

Post-mission activities Upcoming plans and activities Shukla is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and head to his hometown, Lucknow, soon. He also plans to return to Delhi for National Space Day celebrations on August 22-23. Before leaving the US, Shukla shared a photo of himself on an airplane with a caption expressing mixed feelings about leaving his team behind while looking forward to sharing his experiences back home in India.

Twitter Post Shukla landed in the early hours A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for #ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.



India’s Space glory touches the Indian soil… as the iconic son of Mother India, #Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla… pic.twitter.com/0QJsYHpTuS — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 16, 2025

Mission insights Emotional farewell post from the US In his post, Shukla wrote about the mix of emotions he felt while returning to India. He said he was sad to leave behind a great group of people who had been his friends and family for the past year during this mission. However, he was also excited about meeting all his friends, family, and everyone in the country for the first time after his mission.