Boiling water can help you drink less microplastics: Study Technology Aug 17, 2025

Turns out, just boiling your tap water can seriously lower the amount of microplastics you drink.

According to a recent study by Chinese researchers, boiling makes these tiny plastic bits stick to limescale (that chalky stuff left behind), which means less ends up in your glass.

The results are pretty impressive—up to 90% of microplastics removed from hard water and about 25% from soft water.