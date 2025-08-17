Next Article
Boiling water can help you drink less microplastics: Study
Turns out, just boiling your tap water can seriously lower the amount of microplastics you drink.
According to a recent study by Chinese researchers, boiling makes these tiny plastic bits stick to limescale (that chalky stuff left behind), which means less ends up in your glass.
The results are pretty impressive—up to 90% of microplastics removed from hard water and about 25% from soft water.
No need for expensive filters
Researchers from Guangzhou Medical University and Jinan University say you don't need fancy filters for this trick.
After boiling, just strain out the limescale using a regular tea strainer or mesh filter.
It's an easy way to limit daily microplastic intake using things you already have at home—no extra spending required.