Obesity before pregnancy may lead to autism-like behaviors in sons
A new 2025 study from the University of Hawai'i found that female mice who were obese before conception passed on changes to their eggs, which might increase the risk of autism-like behaviors in their male offspring—even if they didn't gain extra weight during pregnancy.
The research highlights why taking care of metabolic health before conception may be important.
Effects seen only in male offspring
In mouse studies, only male babies born from obese mothers (before pregnancy) showed signs like less social interaction and repetitive grooming.
Female offspring and those exposed to obesity only during pregnancy didn't show these behaviors, pointing to how a mom's health before pregnancy can shape her child's brain and behavior.
Changes in specific genes linked to autism
Researchers noticed specific changes in DNA methylation—especially in a gene called Homer1—that could disrupt brain connections linked to autism.
These molecular tweaks help explain how pre-pregnancy obesity might influence autism risk.
Early warning signs for autism
The study suggests these genetic changes could be early warning signs for autism, opening up possibilities for prevention by focusing on better maternal health before pregnancy.
Researchers hope this sparks more studies and public health efforts aimed at supporting parents-to-be.