This solar-powered drone just set a record for longest flight
Skydweller is a record-breaking solar-powered drone with a wingspan wider than a Boeing 747.
It just stayed in the air for 74 hours straight—using solar energy during the day and stored battery power at night, thanks to over 17,000 solar cells on its wings.
This milestone could open up new ways to monitor the environment, keep an eye on oceans, or handle long military missions—all without burning any fuel.
The drone can fly on its own
Built mostly from carbon fiber, Skydweller is surprisingly light for its size (about 2.5 metric tons), which helps it fly higher and longer.
During the day, its solar panels generate up to 100 kilowatts of power; at night, big onboard batteries keep it going.
With smart autonomous controls, this drone can handle super-long flights by itself—making zero-emission aviation for days at a time look totally doable.