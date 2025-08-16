This solar-powered drone just set a record for longest flight Technology Aug 16, 2025

Skydweller is a record-breaking solar-powered drone with a wingspan wider than a Boeing 747.

It just stayed in the air for 74 hours straight—using solar energy during the day and stored battery power at night, thanks to over 17,000 solar cells on its wings.

This milestone could open up new ways to monitor the environment, keep an eye on oceans, or handle long military missions—all without burning any fuel.