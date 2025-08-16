Next Article
Why Chinese AI firm DeepSeek ditched Huawei chips for NVIDIA
Chinese AI company DeepSeek tried using local Huawei chips to train its advanced R2 model but hit performance roadblocks.
Hoping for tech independence, they ended up switching back to NVIDIA hardware because domestic options just couldn't keep up with the demands of large-scale AI training.
Despite US export controls, DeepSeek found a way around
Even with US export controls meant to block advanced NVIDIA GPUs from China, DeepSeek still managed to get what it needed through foreign distributors.
While they use Huawei chips for running models after training, the heavy lifting still relies on American tech—showing how tough it is for China's AI scene to break free from global supply chains.