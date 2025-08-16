These geothermal panels heat and cool buildings without drilling

Swiss startup Enerdrape has introduced slim geothermal panels that use underground spaces—like parking garages—to heat and cool older apartment buildings, all without drilling. Enerdrape says its panels can cover up to 100% of a building's heating, cooling, and hot water needs for structures up to 10 stories tall.

Each panel generates about 250 kWh per year Enerdrape's panels act like heat exchangers: they pull warmth from the ground in winter and release excess heat in summer.

They're thin and flexible, made from recyclable materials, and can be installed quickly with no digging or extra space needed.

Installation ranges from $100k-$500k depending on building size but delivers energy at just 3-4 cents per kWh—way cheaper than US average gas prices.