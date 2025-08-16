Next Article
First Indian to ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission ends
Shubhanshu Shukla is returning to India after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station, making history as the first Indian to reach the ISS.
Before heading home, he shared that leaving his space crew was bittersweet, but he's really looking forward to seeing his family and friends again.
PM Modi honored Shukla's space journey in his I-Day speech
After landing back on Earth on July 15, Shukla has been recovering in the US and is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi before reuniting with his family in Lucknow.
PM Modi gave him a special shoutout during his Independence Day speech, celebrating Shukla's achievements and his role in India's growing space journey.