First Indian to ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission ends Technology Aug 16, 2025

Shubhanshu Shukla is returning to India after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station, making history as the first Indian to reach the ISS.

Before heading home, he shared that leaving his space crew was bittersweet, but he's really looking forward to seeing his family and friends again.