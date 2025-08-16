Next Article
Want to learn AI? Check out free courses by IIT professors
The Education Ministry has launched five free AI courses on the SWAYAM portal, aiming to boost tech skills for students and working professionals alike.
Crafted by top IIT professors, these courses take you from the basics all the way up to advanced concepts, covering basic to advanced levels.
How to enroll in the courses
You can pick from options like "AI/ML Using Python," "Cricket Analytics with AI," plus specialized tracks in physics, chemistry, and accounting.
Registration is simple and totally free—finish a course and you'll earn a certificate.
It's a solid chance to explore how AI fits into different fields, whether you're curious or looking to level up your resume.