Membranes could help us explore mysterious 'ignorosphere'
Scientists just showed that tiny, super-light membranes can float in the upper atmosphere using only sunlight—no engines or fuel needed.
Their August 2025 study could finally help us explore the "ignorosphere," a mysterious layer between 30 and 161km up that's key for climate and space research.
Membranes levitate thanks to photophoresis
These membranes, made from aluminum oxide and chromium, levitate thanks to photophoresis—a push from gas molecules bouncing off their sun-warmed surface.
In lab tests mimicking conditions about 60km above Earth, they floated steadily, proving they're up for the challenge.
Potential to monitor our atmosphere
Bigger versions could carry tiny sensors, launched by balloons to around 48km high.
They'd rise during the day with sunlight and sink at night—potentially offering cheap ways to monitor our atmosphere or even act as mini-satellites.
The team is now focused on making these devices lighter and more efficient for real-world use.