Membranes could help us explore mysterious 'ignorosphere'

These membranes, made from aluminum oxide and chromium, levitate thanks to photophoresis—a push from gas molecules bouncing off their sun-warmed surface. In lab tests mimicking conditions about 60km above Earth, they floated steadily, proving they're up for the challenge.

Potential to monitor our atmosphere

Bigger versions could carry tiny sensors, launched by balloons to around 48km high.

They'd rise during the day with sunlight and sink at night—potentially offering cheap ways to monitor our atmosphere or even act as mini-satellites.

The team is now focused on making these devices lighter and more efficient for real-world use.