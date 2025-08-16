New brain implant needs mental password to decode thoughts
Stanford scientists have built a brain implant that turns imagined speech into text, but here's the catch: it only works after you think of a special password.
This new tech, published in Cell on August 14, could help protect user privacy and advance brain-to-text communication.
How the system works
Researchers worked with four people who had trouble speaking, using tiny electrodes to pick up their brain signals as they tried or imagined saying words.
To keep things private and avoid accidental decoding, the system only activates when users think "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"—which it recognizes with more than 98% accuracy.
BCIs could transform lives
Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) let users control devices just by thinking—no talking or moving needed.
For those who are paralyzed or can't speak, this could be life-changing.
Adding a mental password helps protect privacy, making these devices feel safer and more ready for everyday use.