WhatsApp's new AI tool can help you write better messages
WhatsApp is testing "Writing Help," an AI-powered tool to help you write clearer, more polished messages.
Right now, it's in beta for Android users and can fix grammar, rephrase what you've typed, or switch up your tone—all while keeping your chats private with Meta's Private Processing technology, which uses encrypted and anonymous routing.
How to use the AI tool
You'll spot a little pen icon after typing a message—tap it to get suggestions from the AI.
You can pick from tones like professional or funny and send the tweaked message instantly.
The best part? It only works when you ask for help, and no one will know if you used the tool.
Your data stays private; nothing gets stored or linked back to you.
More tone options might be on the way as testing continues!