WhatsApp's new AI tool can help you write better messages

How to use the AI tool

You'll spot a little pen icon after typing a message—tap it to get suggestions from the AI.

You can pick from tones like professional or funny and send the tweaked message instantly.

The best part? It only works when you ask for help, and no one will know if you used the tool.

Your data stays private; nothing gets stored or linked back to you.

More tone options might be on the way as testing continues!