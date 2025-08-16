Google Pixel 10 series to come with smarter AI features Technology Aug 16, 2025

Google is hyping up its upcoming Pixel 10 series with a fresh teaser, showing off smarter AI features.

Highlights include sharper telephoto zoom and the "Add Me" tool (from last year's Pixel 9) that lets you pop yourself into group photos—perfect for those who always end up behind the camera.

The vibe matches Google's "Ask more of your phone" motto, putting smart photography front and center.