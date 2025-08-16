Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series to come with smarter AI features
Google is hyping up its upcoming Pixel 10 series with a fresh teaser, showing off smarter AI features.
Highlights include sharper telephoto zoom and the "Add Me" tool (from last year's Pixel 9) that lets you pop yourself into group photos—perfect for those who always end up behind the camera.
The vibe matches Google's "Ask more of your phone" motto, putting smart photography front and center.
Everything to know about the upcoming #MadeByGoogle event
The #MadeByGoogle event is set for August 20, 2025, in New York City, with special guests like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Curry joining the party.
Alongside celebrating 10 years of Pixel phones, expect a deep dive into the new AI features, updates on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and possibly a few surprise announcements from Google.