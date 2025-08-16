Next Article
Vulcan rocket's maiden flight clears path for US military launches
On August 12, 2024, United Launch Alliance (ULA) sent the NTS-3 satellite into space using its new Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral.
This was a significant step for American military launches.
NTS-3 satellite can dodge jamming, spoofing attempts
NTS-3 is the US military's first experimental navigation satellite in almost 50 years—and it's fully reprogrammable.
With its advanced antenna tech, it can dodge jamming and spoofing attempts way better than older satellites.
Plus, it can get quick software upgrades while orbiting, so it stays ready for whatever comes next.
Vulcan Centaur cleared for over 22 future national security missions
Vulcan Centaur is now cleared for over 22 future national security missions.
Only ULA and SpaceX have this privilege right now, making them key players in keeping US military satellites safe and up-to-date.