Haryana university staff demand period proof from women; 3 booked 

The incident took place on October 26

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 31, 2025
04:54 pm
What's the story

Three officials of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, have been booked after two women sanitation workers alleged they were forced to click pictures of their private parts as proof of menstruation. The incident took place on October 26 when the women were cleaning the sports complex ahead of a scheduled visit by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.

Legal action

MDU suspends 2 sanitation supervisors

An FIR was registered at PGIMS police station against sanitation supervisors Vitender and Vinod Hooda and assistant registrar Shyam Sunder. The case includes charges of sexual harassment, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation among others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The university has suspended two sanitation supervisors and ordered an internal probe into the incident.

Allegations

Women harassed, threatened with dismissal

In their complaint, the women alleged they were harassed and pressured by supervisors to work faster despite being unwell. "The male supervisors pressured us to work faster. We told them that we can't work faster due to the pain from our monthly periods," they said. When two of them refused to comply with instructions, they were allegedly abused and threatened with dismissal.

Denial

Assistant registrar denies giving instructions

The women alleged that the supervisors claimed they were following orders from assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. While Sundar denied giving such instructions, Registrar Krishan Kant confirmed receipt of the complaint and said an internal inquiry is underway. "An internal inquiry has been initiated, and those found guilty will not be spared," he said.

Public response

Incident sparks protests

The incident sparked protests by sanitation workers and students in solidarity. Haryana State Safai Karamchari Aayog chairperson Krishan Kumar assured a fair investigation. The university reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and respectful work environment for women. "The safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behavior or misconduct," the Indian Express quoted the university as saying.