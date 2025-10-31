Haryana university staff demand period proof from women; 3 booked 

Three officials of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak , Haryana , have been booked after two women sanitation workers alleged they were forced to click pictures of their private parts as proof of menstruation. The incident took place on October 26 when the women were cleaning the sports complex ahead of a scheduled visit by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.

Legal action MDU suspends 2 sanitation supervisors An FIR was registered at PGIMS police station against sanitation supervisors Vitender and Vinod Hooda and assistant registrar Shyam Sunder. The case includes charges of sexual harassment, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation among others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The university has suspended two sanitation supervisors and ordered an internal probe into the incident.

Allegations Women harassed, threatened with dismissal In their complaint, the women alleged they were harassed and pressured by supervisors to work faster despite being unwell. "The male supervisors pressured us to work faster. We told them that we can't work faster due to the pain from our monthly periods," they said. When two of them refused to comply with instructions, they were allegedly abused and threatened with dismissal.

Denial Assistant registrar denies giving instructions The women alleged that the supervisors claimed they were following orders from assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. While Sundar denied giving such instructions, Registrar Krishan Kant confirmed receipt of the complaint and said an internal inquiry is underway. "An internal inquiry has been initiated, and those found guilty will not be spared," he said.