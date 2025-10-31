Next Article
BJP MP slaps crane operator for getting him stuck mid-air
India
During an Ekta Diwas (Unity Day) celebration in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP Ganesh Singh slapped a crane operator after getting stuck mid-air while garlanding Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's statue.
The moment was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.
Congress reacts
The incident drew strong criticism online and from the Congress party, with spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya criticizing the act as evidence of BJP leaders' conceit and the party's focus on its own pride, as quoted by Bhaskar English.
Ekta Diwas, observed every October 31 since 2014, honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—India's "Iron Man"—for uniting the country after independence.