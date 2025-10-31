BJP MP slaps crane operator for getting him stuck mid-air

Congress reacts

The incident drew strong criticism online and from the Congress party, with spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya criticizing the act as evidence of BJP leaders' conceit and the party's focus on its own pride, as quoted by Bhaskar English.

Ekta Diwas, observed every October 31 since 2014, honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—India's "Iron Man"—for uniting the country after independence.