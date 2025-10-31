Mumbai: Man holds 19 people hostage, shot dead during rescue
Seventeen children and two adults were taken hostage at RA Studios in Mumbai's Powai, when Rohit Arya (38) locked them in during what was supposed to be an audition.
He threatened them with an air gun and tried to set the place on fire using chemicals or flammable materials.
After three hours of negotiations, police broke in through a bathroom, rescuing everyone unharmed.
Arya was shot during the rescue and later died at the hospital.
Arya demanded to speak with ex-Maharashtra education minister
During the crisis, Arya demanded to speak with ex-Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar, claiming he was owed ₹2 crore for a school project.
Police later found an air gun and flammable materials inside the studio.
The case stands out because so many kids were involved—reminding many of previous hostage situations in Mumbai—and police are now looking into Arya's motives and mental health.