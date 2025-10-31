Mumbai: Man holds 19 people hostage, shot dead during rescue India Oct 31, 2025

Seventeen children and two adults were taken hostage at RA Studios in Mumbai's Powai, when Rohit Arya (38) locked them in during what was supposed to be an audition.

He threatened them with an air gun and tried to set the place on fire using chemicals or flammable materials.

After three hours of negotiations, police broke in through a bathroom, rescuing everyone unharmed.

Arya was shot during the rescue and later died at the hospital.