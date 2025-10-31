Bengaluru teen, friends strangle her mother; stage it as suicide 

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru 's Uttarahalli, a 17-year-old girl and her friends allegedly murdered her mother and tried to make it look like a suicide. The victim was identified as Netravathi (34), who lived with her daughter. She worked as a telecaller and helper at a loan recovery company. The daughter had been studying at home after failing the 10th standard.

Crime details How the gruesome crime unfolded According to TOI, the girl and her four male friends strangled Netravathi with a towel. They then hanged her body from a ceiling fan using a saree to stage it as suicide. After committing the crime, the girl locked the house and went missing for several days before returning to her grandmother's home. Her suspicious behavior eventually led to her confession, TOI reported.

Case progress Case registered under BNS Section 103 Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Anitha B Haddannavar said that a murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by Netravathi's elder sister, also named Anitha. Police investigations revealed that five minors were involved in the crime: the girl, her 17-year-old boyfriend, and three other boys aged between 13 and 17. All except for the youngest had dropped out of school.

Motive uncovered Why the girl killed her mother The teenager was in a relationship with her 17-year-old boyfriend, who was a friend of her cousin. Their group often visited Netravathi's house, which angered her when she found out about the affair. On October 25, the girl and her friends met at a mall before heading to their home. Netravathi was asleep when they entered. When she woke up, she scolded the girl's boyfriend and threatened to call the police after taking his phone.

Post-crime actions The shocking details of the murder In a panic, the boys overpowered Netravathi and strangled her with a towel. They then hanged her body from a ceiling fan using a saree to stage it as suicide before leaving the house. After the murder, the girl stayed with a female friend of her boyfriend for three days, claiming her mother was away on work. She was later asked to leave due to suspicious behavior. Netravathi's partner was away when she was murdered.