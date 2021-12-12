Sports Premier League, Manchester United beat Norwich City: Records broken

Premier League, Manchester United beat Norwich City: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 01:12 am

Manchester United had to dig deep to overcome Norwich City

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty saw a lacklustre Manchester United earn all three points against Norwich City in gameweek 16 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Bottom-placed Norwich City showed huge character and were the better side. They had their game plan in place and frustrated United, who were off colored going forward. Both goal-keepers made some crunch saves in what was an interesting game.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

United weren't up to the mark and looked disjointed in attack. The decision-making in the final third was poor throughout. They also need to thank David de Gea for his excellent saves in the second half. United will be pleased with a second successive clean sheet in the league. These three points will be massive for the Red Devils, who move up to fifth.

NORMUN Lacklustre United hold on for three points

Norwich were the happier side in the first half, keeping things goalless. Tim Krul denied Alex Telles, Ronaldo, and Harry Maguire but United didn't offer much substance. In the second half, Norwich were the better side and it was De Gea who kept the visitors in the game with some excellent saves. Ronaldo's 75th minute penalty was the difference in the end.

Opta stats Unique records scripted in the match

Ralf Rangnick is the second Manchester United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club after Ernest Mangnall in 1903. With Ronaldo scoring, it was the sixth penalty scored in the Premier League tonight. Only once has there been more netted on a single day in the competition's history (7 on February 5, 2011).

Feats Notable feats achieved by Ronaldo

Ronaldo netted his 91st career Premier League goal. He has seven PL goals this season. Overall, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in all competitions for United this season. He has been involved in nine league goals this season (highest) for United. As per William Hill, Ronaldo has now scored versus 165 teams (club and country). Norwich are the 120th club Ronaldo has netted against.

Information Ronaldo joins elite company

As per Opta, Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different United managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett).

Do you know? Decoding the key numbers registered

As per Squawka Football, Norwich have now lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than any other side (15). This was the second clean sheet under Rangnick. This is as many as what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer achieved this season.