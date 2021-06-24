Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo helps Portugal advance; Germany through

Cristiano Ronaldo has matched Ali Daei's record for most international goals (109)

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo scripted several top records as Portugal and France played out a controversial 2-2 draw at the European Championships. Ronaldo netted two penalties as Portugal managed to hold world champions France. Karim Benzema netted twice for the French side. Meanwhile, Germany advanced as the second-placed side in Group F after a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Portugal advanced as the third-placed side.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo smashes these records after a two-goal tally

Ronaldo has scored five goals at Euro 2020. As per Opta, this is the most by a player in the group stages of the tournament since David Villa in 2008 (4). Ronaldo has raced to 14 goals at the European Championships. He has become the first European player in World Cup and European Championship history to score a combined 21 goals across both competitions.

Ronaldo has the joint-most goals in international football

Ronaldo has now scored 48 goals in his last 45 matches for Portugal in all competitions. The Portugal international has extended the record of scoring at least one goal in most matches (10). Ronaldo has raced to 109 career goals for Portugal. He has matched the tally of former Iran legend Ali Daei for the most international goals (109).

Do you know?

Notable records scripted by Ronaldo

Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player to score in all three group games at the European Championships. Ronaldo has now scripted his best tally in terms of goals at a single Euro campaign. He had scored three each in 2012 and 2016.

Benzema

Records scripted by Benzema

As per Opta, at 33 years and 186 days, France striker Benzema is now the oldest player ever to score more than once in a major tournament match for France (World Cup/Euros), overtaking Zinedine Zidane (31y 356d) versus England at Euro 2004. The Real Madrid forward, who netted twice, had last scored for France five years and 258 days ago.



Ronaldo levels with Daei

Germany

How did the Germany vs Hungary match pan out?

Germany will face England in the round of 16 at Wembley. They came back twice from behind to draw level with Hungary, who were superb. Adam Szalai gave Hungary a stunning lead in the 11th minute. Kai Havertz scored for Germany in the 66th minute. Andras Schafer scored 90 seconds later to hand back the lead to Hungary before Leon Goretzka netted the equalizer.

POR vs FRA

Ronaldo and Benzema show quality in Portugal vs France encounter

Ronaldo's efforts helped Portugal advance as one of the best third-placed teams. Portugal will now take on Belgium in the round of 16. Hugo Lloris' follow through on Danilo was awarded a penalty which Ronaldo netted. Benzema scored from the spot after Nelson Semedo was adjudged to have blocked off Kylian Mbappe's run. Benzema netted a beautiful goal next before Ronaldo converted another penalty.

Information

Notable records for France and Portugal

France have finished first of their group in all four major tournaments under Didier Deschamps. Meanwhile, Portugal have a 100% record of progressing from the group stage at the European Championships (8 out of 8).

Do you know?

Notable record in the Germany-Hungary encounter

As per Opta, Adam Szalai's goal in the 11th minute is the earliest Germany have conceded in a game at the European Championships since 2000 versus Romania (5th minute).