Champions League: Manchester United qualify for the knockout stages

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 01:41 am

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 140th Champions League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho helped Manchester United beat Villarreal 2-0 on matchday five. David de Gea kept United in the match with a few brilliant saves. Villarreal, who dominated possession, were undone at the back as Ronaldo showed great composure to score before Sancho netted his debut United goal. The visitors have qualified for the knockout stages with 10 points in Group F.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

United have faced a turbulent time in the Premier League, claiming just four points from the last seven games. They also saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get sacked after Sunday's defeat against Watford. This was the perfect response as they hung on and answered the questions with two late goals. Ronaldo was once again United's hero as he delivered at a crucial juncture.

VILMUN

How did the match pan out?

United were cautious in the first half and let Villarreal dominate possession. The hosts had the better chances but United hung on. In the second half, De Gea produced a blinder to deny Manu Trigueros. Ronaldo's calm finish helped United take the lead in the 78th minute. The visitors applied more pressure as Bruno Fernandes set up Sancho for the second.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo races to 140 UCL goals

Ronaldo has raced to 140 Champions League goals. The veteran forward has netted in all five group matches this season (6 goals). Ronaldo has netted 10 goals this season for United in all competitions. For the 17th successive season, he has netted 10-plus goals in a season at club level.

Twitter Post

Six UCL goals this season for CR7

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season:



Matchday 1 ⚽️

Matchday 2 ⚽️

Matchday 3 ⚽️

Matchday 4 ⚽️⚽️

Matchday 5 ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/3auNhlzxai — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 23, 2021

Opta stats

Ronaldo scripts these UCL records

It was the third time Ronaldo has scored a match-winning goal in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League match this season - the most by a player in a single season in the competition (excluding extra-time). He is the first player to score in each of an English club's first five matches of a single European Cup/Champions League season (excluding qualifiers).

Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes registers this record

Bruno Fernandes registered his fifth assist of the season in the Champions League (highest). He has also created 13 chances so far in five matches (highest). As per Squawka Football, Fernandes is the first player to provide an assist in the opening five UCL games of a single campaign for an English club.

Twitter Post

Qualified!