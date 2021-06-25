Euro 2020, round of 16: Records that can be scripted

The Euro 2020, round of 16, has several blockbuster matches on offer

The European Championships round of 16 is all set to start on Saturday. After several top-notch matches in the group stage, we are now set for the knockouts. Europe's heavyweights will be keen to outwit each other for the prestigious honor. In the round of 16, there are several records that can be scripted both in terms of individuals and teams. Here's more.

Ronaldo can become the highest international goal-scorer

Against France in the final Group F encounter, Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to script several records. He went on to equal Iran's Ali Daei for the most international goals (109). If Ronaldo manages to find the net against the world's number one side Belgium, then he will become the top goal-scorer in international football, steering clear of Daei.

Other records Ronaldo can script

Ronaldo (14) is one goal shy of getting to a tally of 15 at the European Championships. The veteran forward is also looking to score in a fourth successive game at the Euro 2020. The Portugal international can extend the record of scoring at least one goal in most matches at the Euros. He has currently scored in 10 games.

Italy can script history by beating Austria

Italy can script their best unbeaten run (31 games) after matching the feat, going 30 straight games without defeat against Wales. The last time they achieved this tally was between 1935 and 1939 under Vittorio Pozzo. Italy (W25 D5) will be aiming to extend their winning run. Italy can extend their clean sheets tally to 12 matches in all competitions.

Lukaku can script these feats

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has netted 63 goals for his country. The Inter Milan player has scored three goals already at the Euro 2020. Lukaku can equal Luis Suarez's record for Uruguay (64) and another goal can see him match the tally of Didier Drogba.

Germany and France can script these feats

Germany, who take on England in the Round of 16, will be aiming to reach the fourth straight quarter-finals at the European Championships. They were the finalists in 2008 and semi-finalists in 2012 and 2016 respectively. Two-time champions France can reach their seventh quarter-finals at the Euros by beating Switzerland.