Can WhatsApp AI secretly read your chats? Here's the truth

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has raised concerns over WhatsApp 's latest update, claiming it allows artificial intelligence (AI) to access user chats. He warned users on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "If you are part of a WhatsApp group, from today onwards WhatsApp is allowing AI to read chats." However, the claim has been disputed by both WhatsApp as well asWABetaInfo, a reliable source for news and updates about WhatsApp.

Twitter Post Take a look at Sharma's post 🚨IMP If you are part of WhatsApp group. Today onwards WhatsApp is allowing ai to read chats. ‼️‼️

So enable this setting to block it. pic.twitter.com/VhJomO4Msd — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 19, 2025

Feature introduction Meta AI now integrated into WhatsApp Meta has started integrating its AI assistant, Meta AI, into WhatsApp. The feature aims to enhance user experience by providing real-time assistance within the app. You can ask questions, generate text or images, and get help with tasks like drafting messages or planning events. However, this doesn't mean that your personal messages are being read by an AI without your consent.

Clarification WABetaInfo clarifies the situation WABetaInfo has clarified, noting that Sharma's statement is "not accurate." It explained that only messages mentioning Meta AI are shared with it. You can also check if Meta AI has read your messages by opening the Message Info screen. If you enable Advanced Chat Privacy, some AI features won't work, but this doesn't mean your chats are automatically shared with Meta AI.

Official statement WhatsApp responds to Sharma's warning In response to Sharma's warning, a WhatsApp spokesperson reiterated that "your personal messages on WhatsApp are always protected by end-to-end encryption so that only you and the people you chat with can read or share them." The spokesperson also clarified that Meta AI on WhatsApp is optional and can only read what users choose to share with it.