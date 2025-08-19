LOADING...
Can WhatsApp AI secretly read your chats? Here's the truth
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has raised concerns over WhatsApp's latest update

By Mudit Dube
Aug 19, 2025
03:11 pm
What's the story

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has raised concerns over WhatsApp's latest update, claiming it allows artificial intelligence (AI) to access user chats. He warned users on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "If you are part of a WhatsApp group, from today onwards WhatsApp is allowing AI to read chats." However, the claim has been disputed by both WhatsApp as well asWABetaInfo, a reliable source for news and updates about WhatsApp.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Sharma's post

Feature introduction

Meta AI now integrated into WhatsApp

Meta has started integrating its AI assistant, Meta AI, into WhatsApp. The feature aims to enhance user experience by providing real-time assistance within the app. You can ask questions, generate text or images, and get help with tasks like drafting messages or planning events. However, this doesn't mean that your personal messages are being read by an AI without your consent.

Clarification

WABetaInfo clarifies the situation

WABetaInfo has clarified, noting that Sharma's statement is "not accurate." It explained that only messages mentioning Meta AI are shared with it. You can also check if Meta AI has read your messages by opening the Message Info screen. If you enable Advanced Chat Privacy, some AI features won't work, but this doesn't mean your chats are automatically shared with Meta AI.

Official statement

WhatsApp responds to Sharma's warning

In response to Sharma's warning, a WhatsApp spokesperson reiterated that "your personal messages on WhatsApp are always protected by end-to-end encryption so that only you and the people you chat with can read or share them." The spokesperson also clarified that Meta AI on WhatsApp is optional and can only read what users choose to share with it.

Update highlights

New tools for group calls

Along with the AI-related update, WhatsApp has also introduced some new tools. These include scheduling group calls in advance, tracking all upcoming calls in the Calls tab, and interactive tools like "raise hand" and reactions to make group calls more engaging. The updates build on Meta's recent efforts to integrate AI into WhatsApp, including Message Summaries that automatically generate quick recaps of unread chats using Meta AI.