NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is getting a major upgrade in September

The new features and improvements

The game library is doubling to over 4,500 titles (think Borderlands 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7), plus there's a new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode for sharper graphics and richer colors.

Steam Deck players will see higher frame rates, while LG TV owners can enjoy smooth 4K HDR at 120Hz.

You'll also be able to launch Fortnite straight from Discord as part of a limited-time trial experience, and NVIDIA promises all these upgrades come with no price hike.