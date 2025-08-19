NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is getting a major upgrade in September
Big news for gamers: NVIDIA is rolling out a major GeForce NOW upgrade this September.
With the new Blackwell architecture and RTX 5080-level power, you'll be able to stream your favorite games at up to 5K resolution and 120 frames per second.
Ultimate members get some serious perks too—62 teraflops of computing muscle and a hefty 48GB frame buffer.
The new features and improvements
The game library is doubling to over 4,500 titles (think Borderlands 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7), plus there's a new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode for sharper graphics and richer colors.
Steam Deck players will see higher frame rates, while LG TV owners can enjoy smooth 4K HDR at 120Hz.
You'll also be able to launch Fortnite straight from Discord as part of a limited-time trial experience, and NVIDIA promises all these upgrades come with no price hike.