Managers who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 05:20 pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United after the club lost to Watford 4-1 in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. United have collected just four points from their last seven league games and are placed eighth. Michael Carrick is the temporary manager and the club announced they will sign someone on interim basis before selecting a long-term prospect.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

United are in a crisis and they need to be wise from here on. Carrick, who is in temporary charge, will hope to churn out some favorable results to help the club. Whether the Englishman sees out the season or someone comes in as interim remains to be seen. The big names are likely to take up the job in the summer.

Zidane

United keeping an eye on Zinedine Zidane

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the biggest name available at the moment. United are said to be keeping a tab on Zidane, who is enjoying his personal life since leaving Real in May. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is in no hurry to take up the job mid-season. United need to come up with something substantial to lure him.

Pochettino

Pochettino interested in taking Man Utd job

Paris Saint-Gemain manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be interested in the vacant managerial post as United. As per Sky Sports, he is United's first choice to take over on a permanent basis. Pochettino is contracted to PSG until the summer of 2023 after the option of an extra year was activated. There are words circulating that Poch could leave PSG and join United.

Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is a possibility

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been linked with United. Hag has done a tremendous job at Ajax and has built a quality young side to fight for honors. Hag distanced himself from the United job, saying his focus remains solely on the Dutch club. However, as per Romano, Hag would be 100% interested as United's new manager in the summer.

Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is another manager linked with United

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has also been linked with the Red Devils. The former Liverpool and Celtic manager has done a sound job at Leicester, helping them win the FA Cup last season. Rodgers has plenty of experience and can make United a strong outfit. However, United will only turn up to Rodgers, if they fail in their pursuit of the other three.