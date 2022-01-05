Johannesburg Test: SA need 240 runs to win

Jan 05, 2022

Shardul Thakur scored an entertaining 28

The Indian cricket team was bowled out for 266 in the second innings of the second Test versus South Africa in Johannesburg. With this, India have set the hosts a target of 240 to win the second Test. India had earlier resumed Day 3 on 85/2 and headed to lunch at 188/6. In the second session, they added 78 runs more.

Duo Shardul and Vihari chip in

India started the second session well with Shardul Thakur hitting three fours in an over bowled by Marco Jansen. Thakur got more boundaries before departing for a 24-ball 28. His runs gave India a vital move on. On the other hand, Hanuma Vihari (40*) held the fort from the other end. His unbeaten knock saw India get past 250 runs.

Wickets SA bowlers get four wickets

Jansen got the dangerous Shardul, who despite middling a short ball, holed out. Mohammed Shami (0) was the next to go, getting a nick after finding an edge, looking to flick the ball. Jasprit Bumrah hit a six in his brief stay and was out while trying to swing his bat across the line. SA wrapped up India's innings in the end.

Stand Pujara and Rahane scored fifties on Day 3

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane built on their overnight 41-run stand. On Wednesday, the two played a positive brand of cricket and stitched a valuable century-plus stand (111). Both players scored respective fifties in a positive manner. The two showed a lot of composure. Pujara (53) struck his 32nd Test fifty. Rahane got his 25th fifty after scoring a 78-ball 58.

Wickets SA bowlers claim crucial scalps

Kagiso Rabada was superb for SA, getting the key wickets. He dismissed both the set Indian batters before getting the reckless Rishabh Pant (0). Soon, R Ashwin departed as well. The Proteas claimed four scalps in the morning session. After lunch, SA got the key scalp of Shardul, who frustrated them with his cameo. The final wicket also added vital runs (21).