ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah enters top 10, Kohli falters

The latest ICC Test Rankings were released on Wednesday and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top 10 among bowlers. Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first Test against South Africa, has moved to ninth. Mohammed Shami has gained two spots to be 17th. Among batters, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has slipped to ninth. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has made a huge leap.

Bumrah has gained three spots to be ninth at the moment. The right-arm pacer has 781 rating points. Meanwhile, Shami, who claimed eight wickets in the first Test, gained two spots to be 17th. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has moved to sixth, gaining one spot (810 rating points). Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood slipped to seventh and Mitchell Starc dropped to the 10th position.

India's Rahul, who struck a fine century in the Centurion Test, has gained 18 spots to be placed 31st. He had shared a crucial 118-run stand for the first wicket alongside Mayank Agarwal (60). Indian skipper Kohli, whose wait for a century since two years continued, dropped to ninth. Dimuth Karunaratne and Babar Azam gained one spot each to displace Kohli.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar scored a fighting 77 in the second innings in Centurion. The southpaw has climbed to 14th, gaining two places. Temba Bavuma, who scored 52 and 35*, gained 16 spots to be 39th. Among bowlers, pacer Lungi Ngidi, who claimed eight wickets in the first Test, gained 16 slots and is 30th. Debutant Marco Jansen entered in the 97th spot.

R Ashwin has kept his second spot intact in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He is behind Pat Cummins. In the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders, Ashwin is placed second behind Jason Holder. The injured Ravindra Jadeja is third.