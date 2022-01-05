FA Cup 2021-22: All you need to know

The third proper round of the FA Cup is slated to begin on Saturday. It is considered the biggest tournament in the world with over 700 teams participating. It is divided into two fractions - qualifying rounds and main event. With several blockbuster matches on offer in the third round, we decode the key details of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

The main event has five rounds before the quarters, semis, and final. Notably, Premier League and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round. The inaugural edition of the FA Cup was played in 1971-72 and the current season is the 141st edition of the tournament. The winner of the FA Cup will qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Key matches FA Cup third round: Key encounters

Several Premier League teams including defending champions Leicester City, Manchester City, Everton, and Chelsea will be in action on Saturday. Leicester face fellow Premier League side Watford. Liverpool and Arsenal will start their campaign on January 9 while Manchester United will play their first match on January 11. United face a stern test in the form of Aston Villa.

Schedule The complete structure of the FA Cup

Extra Preliminary, Preliminary, First Qualifying, Second Qualifying, Third Qualifying and Fourth Qualifying Round: Completed First Round Proper: Completed Second Round Proper: Completed Third Round Proper: Starting from January 8 Fourth Round Proper: To kick off on February 5 Fifth Round Proper: Scheduled to start from March 2 Quarter-Final: Scheduled to start from March 19 Semi-Final: Scheduled to start from April 16 Final: May 14

Details Recent winners of the FA Cup

Leicester are the reigning FA Cup champions. They won the last edition by defeating Chelsea in the final. It was Leicester's first FA Cup win. They have finished runner-up on four occasions - 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969. Arsenal won the 2019-20, 2016-17, 2014-15, and 2013-14 editions while City won the prestigious trophy in 2018-19. Chelsea (2017-18) while Manchester United (2015-16) lifted the title.

Information TV listing and timings for third-round games

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for FA Cup in India. January 8: Swindon Town vs Man City (01:30 AM), Leicester City vs Watford (08:30 PM), Hull City vs Everton (11:00 PM), Chelsea vs Chesterfield (11:00 PM) Jan 9: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town (07:30 PM), Nottm Forrest vs Arsenal (10:40 PM), Jan 11: Man United vs Aston Villa (01:25 AM)

Favorites Top contenders

Despite winning just one FA Cup title in the last ten years, Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to take the trophy home, courtesy of their red-hot form this season. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also among the early favorites. Arsenal have won four titles in the last eight seasons and are among the top contenders this year as well.