Sports Carabao Cup, Arsenal reach semis after hammering Sunderland: Records broken

Carabao Cup, Arsenal reach semis after hammering Sunderland: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 04:00 am

Eddie Nketiah netted a hat-trick

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, beating Sunderland 5-1 at home. Eddie Nketiah was terrific for the Gunners, netting a hat-trick. Mikel Arteta's side ran the show to seal a comfortable win and enhance their chances of winning a third trophy under the Spaniard. Besides Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe and 18-year-old debutant Charlie Patino scored as well. Here are the key records scripted.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Arsenal's season has got some momentum and Arteta will be pleased how things are going. They have now reached the last four of the competition and that's massive. Despite making a host of changes, Arsenal showed character and strength to defy League One side Sunderland. The Gunners are placed fourth in the Premier League table as well and they have found momentum.

Details How did the match pan out?

Nketiah scored the opener from close range after Rob Holding's header was palmed into his path. Pepe soon doubled the lead in the 27th minute. Sunderland pulled one goal back four minutes later when Nathan Broadhead clipped the ball over the onrushing Bernd Leno. Nketiah got his second after the break before flicking Pepe's pass into the net. Patino scored an injury-time fifth goal.

Nketiah Nketiah nets his maiden hat-trick for Arsenal

As per Squawka Football, Nketiah netted his maiden hat-trick for the Gunners. The 22-year-old youngster has now scored 10 goals in nine Carabao Cup appearances in his career. Nketiah now has 18 goals in 71 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. He has netted five goals in six appearances for the Gunners in 2021-22.

Information Can Arteta get the job done?

The last two occasions when Arsenal reached the semis of the League Cup, they went on to book their place in the final. They finished second on both occasions (2010-11 and 2017-18).

Do you know? Pepe scores on his 100th appearance for Arsenal

Pepe made his 100th appearance for Arsenal, since joining the club in the summer of 2019. He has scored 26 times for Arsenal in 100 matches. This was just his second goal this season.