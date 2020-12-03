Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday four last time around, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too. The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham, Leicester City and Arsenal. Here's more.

Spurs Jose Mourinho's Spurs face LASK test

Ahead of a crucial derby against Arsenal in the Premier League, Spurs face an away test against LASK in the Europa League. Talisman Harry Kane is set to miss the match with an injury. Spurs are tied on nine points at the top of Group J but second to Antwerp because of an inferior head-to-head record. They can seal qualification with a draw.

Milan Milan face bottom-placed Celtic in Group H

Group H is tightly poised at the moment and Italian side AC Milan will be keen to book a berth in the next round with a victory. Milan take on bottom-placed Celtic at home. Milan are set to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is nursing a muscle injury, Notably, Milan have lost just one of their 11 previous meetings with Celtic (W7 D3).

Arsenal Arsenal out to maintain 100% record

Arsenal may be struggling in the Premier League, however, the Gunners have already secured top spot to qualify for the next round. With a 100% record this season, Arsenal will be hoping to find comfort against Rapid Vienna. Arsenal are set to be without David Luiz, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli. Notably, Arsenal have conceded just twice in the ongoing UEL campaign.

Leicester Leicester out to impress once again