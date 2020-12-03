Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 04:27 pm

Written byRajdeep Saha
Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight.
All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday four last time around, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too.
The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham, Leicester City and Arsenal.
Here's more.
Ahead of a crucial derby against Arsenal in the Premier League, Spurs face an away test against LASK in the Europa League.
Talisman Harry Kane is set to miss the match with an injury.
Spurs are tied on nine points at the top of Group J but second to Antwerp because of an inferior head-to-head record.
They can seal qualification with a draw.
Group H is tightly poised at the moment and Italian side AC Milan will be keen to book a berth in the next round with a victory.
Milan take on bottom-placed Celtic at home.
Milan are set to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is nursing a muscle injury,
Notably, Milan have lost just one of their 11 previous meetings with Celtic (W7 D3).
Arsenal may be struggling in the Premier League, however, the Gunners have already secured top spot to qualify for the next round.
With a 100% record this season, Arsenal will be hoping to find comfort against Rapid Vienna.
Arsenal are set to be without David Luiz, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli.
Notably, Arsenal have conceded just twice in the ongoing UEL campaign.
Premier League side Leicester City will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run in the Europa League season.
They face an away test against Zorya Luhansk.
Notably, Leicester booked their place in the last 32 with a 3-3 draw at Braga last week.
Only Arsenal and Hoffenheim (both 12) have amassed more Europa League points than Leicester this season (10).
