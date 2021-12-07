Sports SA vs India: Rabada, Nortje named in Proteas Test squad

The first Test between South Africa and India will begin on December 26 in Centurion

Cricket South Africa has announced the Proteas' squad for the three-match Test series against India, starting December 26. Marquee players Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Quinton de Kock return to the Test fold for the series. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who last played a Test in 2019, has also been included in South Africa's 21-member squad. Here are further details.

Squad South Africa's squad for India Test series

South Africa's 21-member squad for India Test series: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Olivier Olivier recalled to the Proteas side

Olivier has been recalled to the Proteas side, considering his impressive run in domestic cricket. The right-arm seamer returned to South Africa, earlier this year, following a stint as a Kolpak player. Olivier, who made his Test debut in 2017, recently scalped 28 wickets at 11.14 in the four-day Franchise series (Best figures: 9/95). He has represented South Africa in 10 Tests so far.

Additions A look at the newcomers

Fast bowler seamer Sisanda Magala and top-order batter Ryan Rickelton have earned their maiden Test call-ups. The duo was part of the ODI set-up in the series against the Netherlands, which got postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, bowling all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen and semaer Glenton Stuurman have also been included. They have been part of previous set-ups but are yet to be capped.

Players Marquee players to return to action

Dean Elgar will lead the Test side against India, while Temba Bavuma will be his deputy. This will be Elgar's first Test series as captain at home. In June, he led South Africa to a 2-0 series win in the West Indies. The duo will be accompanied by the experienced de Kock. Besides, Rabada, Nortje, and Ngidi will lead the pace attack.

Schedule SA vs India: A look at the revised schedule

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Monday, announced the revised schedule of the upcoming tour. The first Test will begin on December 26 (Centurion). Johannesburg (January 3-7) and Cape Town (January 11-15) will host the following two Tests. Thereafter, Paarl will play host to the first two ODIs (January 19 and 21). The series decider will be held in Cape Town (January 23).

SA SA's first series of the WTC 2021-23 cycle

South Africa will play their first series of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. It will be their first series at home since they hosted Sri Lanka last summer. The Proteas finished fifth in the previous WTC cycle, winning just two series (vs Sri Lanka and West Indies). Notably, SA have never lost a Test series to India at home.