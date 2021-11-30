Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test: Records broken

Published on Nov 30, 2021

Pakistan earned a valuable win over Bangladesh

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first Test on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The hosts scored 330 in the first innings before Pakistan were folded for 286. In the second innings, Bangladesh folded for 157 as Pakistan chased down the target in style. Notably, Pakistan openers shared partnerships worth 146 and 151 respectively.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This was a complete show by Pakistan in what was a good Test match victory. Their openers stood the test and batted beautifully in both innings. With the ball, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali stood tall on a slow pitch, claiming a fifer each. For Bangladesh, they will feel gutted after losing momentum in the first innings.

BAN vs PAK

How did the Test pan out?

Bangladesh were reduced to 49/4 in the first innings before Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das added a 206-run stand. Liton smashed his maiden ton as Bangladesh then fell for 330. Pakistan openers added 146 runs but Taijul Islam (seven scalps) helped Bangladesh crawl back. Bangladesh faltered in the second innings, scoring just 157. Pakistan chased down the target with the openers laying the platform.

Afridi

Afridi claims fourth five-wicket haul

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen claimed figures worth 2/70 and 5/35. Afridi has taken 83 wickets so far at an average of 24.34. He has four five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/51. This was his maiden fifer against Bangladesh. He now has 12 wickets against Bangladesh at 16.16 (two Tests). Afridi has matched the wickets tally of Wahab Riaz for Pakistan (83).

Hasan

Hasan Ali shines for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was sensational in the first innings. He claimed figures worth 5/51 before taking 2/52. Hasan has raced to 70 wickets. He surpassed former Pakistan cricketer Mahmood Hussain in terms of Test scalps (68). Hasan now has six five-wicket hauls. He has claimed the 14th-highest number of five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in Tests (6), steering clear of Junaid Khan (5).

Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's highest scorer in Tests

Mushfiqur scored 91 and 15 in the first Test. The veteran cricketer is now the highest scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket. He has raced to 4,803 runs at 37.23 and surpassing Tamim Iqbal (4,788). Mushfiqur and Liton's 206-run stand is now the best fifth-wicket stand for Bangladesh versus Pakistan. This is also Bangladesh's second-highest stand for any wicket in Tests versus Pakistan.

Information

Liton gets past 1,400 Test runs

Liton, who scored his maiden Test century in the first innings (114). In the second innings, Liton got to a brilliant 89-ball 59, slamming six fours. He became the 11th Bangladeshi batter to get past 1,400 Test runs (1,402). Liton smashed his 10th fifty.

Abid

Abid Ali smashes achieves these feats

Pakistan opener Abid played two match-winning knocks. Abid ended up with a 133-run knock, slamming 12 fours and two sixes in the first innings. This was his fourth Test century. In the second innings, he scored 91 (third fifty). He now has 1,141 runs at 49.60. It was a top effort from Abid, who got the desired runs for his side.

Information

Taijul claims his ninth five-wicket haul

Taijul was magnificent for the hosts, claiming figures worth 7/116 and then took one more in the second innings. The 29-year-old claimed his ninth five-wicket haul.Taijul has raced to 142 Test scalps for the Tigers.