SL vs WI, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 2

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 06:36 pm

West Indies are 69/1 at stumps on Day 2

West Indies dominated the scenes on Day 2 of the second Test which was once again marred by rain. Sri Lanka, who resumed the day on 109/1, lost nine wickets in an eventful day. They were folded for just 204. For WI, Veerasammy Permaul claimed five wickets and Jomel Warrican took four. In response, WI were 69/1 before rain forced early stumps.

Lanka suffer a dramatic collapse

Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka added 106 runs for the first wicket yesterday. Lanka added 30 runs today before they suffered a collapse. From 139/1, Lanka could only manage 65 runs, losing wickets in a flurry. There were several poor shots and soft dismissals on offer. Nobody provided any sort of resistance as WI dominated the scenes.

Permaul and Warrican share nine wickets

It was a terrific bowling display by Permaul and Warrican, who snapped up nine wickets between them today. Warrican's extra pace helped him dismiss Oshada Fernando early on today. Permaul got the desired spin and bounce to get Nissanka (73). The two spinners started to dominate the show and get all over Sri Lanka. They enjoyed themselves to gain maximum purchase.

WI reply strongly with the bat

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (22*) played a patient knock. He absorbed pressure and faced 77 deliveries, hitting just one four. This was a knock of patience as Brathwaite made sure he forged a good stand alongside Jermaine Blackwood. Blackwood registered a 99-ball 44, hitting five fours. He was the aggressive of the two and timed the ball well. Blackwood couldn't get to a fifty.

Rain has played its part so far

Rain played spoilsport for the second day in succession. Close to 58 overs were bowled today. Rain is also predicted tomorrow. Therefore, how many overs WI get will be crucial as they will eye quick runs. They would want to maximize as much as possible.