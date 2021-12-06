Sports South Africa vs India: Wanderers to host New Year's Test

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 09:05 pm

India's tour of South Africa will kick off on December 26

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the updated schedule of the upcoming series between the Proteas and India on Monday. The tour will kick off on December 26 with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park. Meanwhile, the Wanderers will host the New Year's Test (January 3-7) that was earlier allocated to Newlands. The four-match T20I series will be played at a later date.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

As per the original schedule, SA and India were supposed to play three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is. However, the tour was in jeopardy with the advent of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Africa. Reports suggested that the tour will be postponed by a week. The month-long tour, which was supposed to start on December 17, will begin on December 26.

Schedule A look at the revised schedule

The first Test of the three-match series will begin on December 26 (Centurion). Johannesburg (January 3-7) and Cape Town (January 11-15) will host the following two Tests. Thereafter, Paarl will play host to the first two ODIs (January 19 and 21). The series decider will be held in Cape Town on January 23. Meanwhile, the four-match T20I series has been postponed.

Developments The emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19

India's tour of South Africa was shrouded in mystery with the emergence of the Omicron variant (COVID-19). Recently, the three-match ODI series involving the Netherlands and South Africa was cut short following concerns over the same. CSA had also postponed three games of Division 2 four-day matches. However, the BCCI allowed India A to compete in three four-day games in Bloemfontein.

Do you know? India have never won a Test series in South Africa

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They have lost six and drawn one series. As of now, India have won only three Test matches in the nation. They have lost 10 and drawn seven matches. India last toured SA in 2017/18.