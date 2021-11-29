Shaheen Afridi claims fourth five-wicket haul in Tests: Key numbers

Shaheen Afridi claimed a fifer against Bangladesh in the second innings

Pakistan cricket team left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was sensational with the ball in the second innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Afridi, who bagged three wickets in a quick burst on Day 3, completed his fifer on Monday. With this effort, Afridi has put Pakistan on the brink of winning the first Test. He also claimed his fourth five-wicket haul.

Why does this story matter?

Shaheen Afridi has been enjoying himself with consistent performances across formats of late. After impressing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the youngster has been in fine form in the ongoing first Test. He was pivotal in stunning Bangladesh with a burst of wickets in the third session on Sunday. This helped Pakistan snatch the momentum back. He picked up the main wickets.

How has Afridi performed in this Test?

In the first innings, Afridi claimed two wickets, getting Saif Hassan and Taijul Islam. In the second innings, Afridi struck Shadman Islam on the pads to get him LBW and then bowled a brilliant outswinger to snap Shanto, who played recklessly. Afridi claimed his third with a well directed bouncer to Hassan. On Monday, he dismissed Liton Das (59) and Abu Jayed (0).

Fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket

In 20 Test matches, Afridi has claimed 83 wickets so far at an average of 24.34. He has four five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/51. This was his maiden fifer against Bangladesh. He now has 12 wickets against Bangladesh at 16.16 (two Tests).

Notable feats achieved by Afridi

Afridi has matched the wickets tally of Wahab Riaz for Pakistan (83). He has also become the 24th Pakistan player to surpass the mark of 80 wickets. He also overtook former Pakistan bowler Mushtaq Mohammad in terms of Test scalps (79). Afridi has 44 wickets in 2021 at 17.45. He has three five-wicket hauls. Currently, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside R Ashwin.

How has the first Test panned out?

Bangladesh managed 330 in the first innings after electing to bat. Liton Das (114) and Mushfiqur Rahim (91) stitched a 200-plus partnership. Hasan Ali claimed a fifer for Pakistan. In reply, Pakistan folded for 286, despite the openers adding 146. Taijul claimed seven scalps for Bangladesh. The hosts managed 157 in the second innings. Pakistan openers have added 80-plus runs already in the chase.