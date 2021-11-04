T20 World Cup: Decoding the qualification scenarios (Group 2)

Published on Nov 04, 2021

India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday

India claimed a 66-run victory against Afghanistan in the Super 12 encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side finally opened their account in the tournament after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. India's campaign is alive and kicking as their Net Run Rate has improved to a great extent. Here, we analyze the qualification scenarios of Group 2.

Equation

What is the current equation?

India moved to the fourth spot in Group 2 after beating Afghanistan. Their Net Run Rate has catapulted to +0.073 from -1.609. However, India are still behind Afghanistan (second) and New Zealand (third). Their NRR are +1.481 and +0.816 respectively. Namibia and Scotland follow India on the standings. Meanwhile, Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals. They are the only unbeaten side (Group 2).

Information

India need to win their remaining games

India need to win their remaining encounters against Scotland (November 5) and Namibia (November 7). They need to win by huge margins in order to maintain a healthy Net Run Rate. Besides, another defeat can end India's campaign.

Semis

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

India's fate is still not in their own hands as far as the qualification is concerned. They hope for a three-way tie with Afghanistan and New Zealand. If all three teams accumulate six points, the qualification will depend upon the Net Run Rate. This can happen if Afghanistan beat the Kiwis. However, New Zealand will prevail if they win their remaining two fixtures.